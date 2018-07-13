University of Wyoming launches ‘Cowboy’ promotion campaign

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323224 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

BY Associated Press | July 13, 2018
The University of Wyoming is rolling out a new $500,0
marketing campaign ahead of schedule.

The decision Thursday by the UW Board of Trustees capitalizes on the attention it was already gaining.

The campaign’s central theme is that “The world needs more cowboys.”

The Laramie Boomerang reports that the slogan was panned by some faculty members for calling forth stereotypical images of white male archetypes and allegedly working against the goal of non-resident student recruitment.

But UW Communication Director Chad Baldwin says a central goal of the campaign was to redefine the word `cowboy’ to take on a more widespread and inclusive meaning.

One promotional video states that UW has “diverse cowboys, who come in every sex, shape, color and creed.”

