University Vice President says tours emphasize importance of outreach and extension

The new Vice President for University Affairs at the University of Nebraska says her tours of the state in her first few month are showing her the importance of outreach and extension programs.

Dr. Wendy Hind toured the UNMC College of Nursing Western Division and the Panhandle Research and Extension Center today. Dr. Hind says the tours help her explain why the university has an economic impact on every county in the state, not just Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney .

Asked about the impact any future cuts in the University budget could have on the panhandle outreach, Dr. Hind says her goal is to get those in Congress and at the Capitol to visit outreach and extension programs so they understand the true benefit.