UNL College of Business building to be named for regent

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is expected to

name the new University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business building after board member Howard Hawks.

The university says in a news release that the board is expected to approve the new name at an August 11 meeting. The $84 million building, 240,000-square-foot set to open later this month will be named Howard L. Hawks Hall.

Hawks, of Omaha, has served as a regent since 2002, representing portions of central Omaha. He served as the board’s chairman in 2005 and 2014.

Hawks and his wife took a lead role in supporting the privately funded building, but asked the university not to disclose the amount they donated.