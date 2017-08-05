class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252014 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

UNL College of Business building to be named for regent

BY Associated Press | August 5, 2017
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is expected to
name the new University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business building after board member Howard Hawks.

The university says in a news release that the board is expected to approve the new name at an August 11 meeting. The $84 million building, 240,000-square-foot set to open later this month will be named Howard L. Hawks Hall.

Hawks, of Omaha, has served as a regent since 2002, representing portions of central Omaha. He served as the board’s chairman in 2005 and 2014.

Hawks and his wife took a lead role in supporting the privately funded building, but asked the university not to disclose the amount they donated.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
