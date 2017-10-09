UNL students to meet with citizens on Gering redevelopment project

University of Nebraska Lincoln students will be in Gering Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to present potential redevelopment options for the former B & T Metals recycling site on South 3rd Street. These preliminary design options are based on input from residents in a recent survey, where they were asked what they would like to see happen at the site and what amenities should redevelopment such as a park include.

Citizen input on the preliminary designs will assist in the students continuing to develop proposals for future reuse options that benefit the neighborhood.

The planned redevelopment is funded by a Brownfields Assessment Grant the City of Gering was awarded in 2014 by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Soils at the former recycling site are impacted by lead from the recycling operation, and the City of Gering would like to see the site cleaned up. The City may apply for a grant from the EPA to do so, but they must own the property for the duration of the grant. The property is currently privately owned.