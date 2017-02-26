class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218273 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

UNMC College of Nursing celebrating 100th anniversary

BY Vicky Cerino, UNMC Media Relations Coordinator | February 26, 2017
Courtesy/ University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing
is planning several activities to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

What was called the University of Nebraska School for Nurses opened with 13 students on Oct. 16, 1917. Since then, the college has graduated more than 14,500 students.

The college said in a news release that it has 1,135 students enrolled in its five campuses. They are in Kearney, Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha and Scottsbluff.

The theme for the yearlong celebration is “A Century of Academic Nursing Excellence: Transforming the Future.”

