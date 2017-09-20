Unusual rollover in parking lot turns heads

A 67 year old Scottsbluff woman was hospitalized following a rollover accident that occurred in the Scottsbluff Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning.

Scottsbluff Police say Linda Stott was driving southbound in a Honda CRV in the Walmart parking lot just after 10 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Philip Eckerberg says a Ford Taurus driven by 26 year old Amber Cole of Scottsbluff was traveling eastbound in the parking lot when the two vehicles collided in the southeast corner of the parking lot.

Eckerberg says the collision caused the Honda CRV to roll over onto it’s top and spin 180 degrees.

Stott was transported to Regional West by Valley Ambulance.

Eckerberg says no citations have been issued at this time.

Scottsbluff Police, Scottsbluff Fire, and Valley Ambulance all responded.