UP main line to open today following Sunday derailment

A spokeswoman says the Union Pacific Railroad hopes to resume partial service on its main line across Nebraska around midday Monday following a derailment early Sunday morning just west of Sidney.

The line, the busiest rail freight corridor in American, is double-tracked and the derailment closed both tracks.

Kristen South, director of media relations for the Union Pacific region that includes Nebraska and Wyoming, says the railroad expects to have one of the tracks back in service by noon Monday and the other by Monday night.

KSID radio in Sidney says no one was injured when a freight train derailed near the junction of Highway 30 and Link 17D. The junction itself was not closed by the derailment, but that all the crossings from the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds to about 2-miles west of Link 17D were blocked.

South says all the crossings were reopened by 5 p.m. MT, she doesn’t know how many cars derailed and that the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.