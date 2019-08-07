UP Steam Big Boy In Panhandle Wednesday and Thursday

Fans of railroads and history in the western U-S can get a glimpse of the past in the Panhandle and southeast Wyoming today and tomorrow.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 locomotive will be coming through the area, with stops in Ogallala this morning, Chappell at noon and arriving in Sidney at 1:45, where it will stay overnight.

The 4014 was originally delivered to UP in December 1941, going into service generally between Ogden, Utah and Cheyenne, and retired in December 1961 having traveled more than a million miles during it’s service life.

The railroad reacquired the locomotive from a California museum in 2013 and restored it in Cheyenne, converting it to burn number 5 oil.

Tomorrow morning the Big Boy is scheduled to leave Sidney at 8 a.m., stopping in Pine Bluffs at 9:45 before returning home to Cheyenne’s UP Steam Shop shortly after 11.