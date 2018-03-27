Upcoming “Teddy Bear Clinic” presents giving opportunity

Riverside Discovery Center is partnering up with the UNMC Nursing Program and its students again to bring everyone the Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday April 7th from 10am-2pm.

Children can bring their favorite stuffed animal for a checkup courtesy of the UNMC nursing students as well as other safety organizations, crafts and activities.

For the 2nd year in a row the RDC will also be running a special program to get stuffed animals to those in need.

Plush animals in the Zoo gift shop are available now through the 7th at $5 and all those purchased will be donated to CAPstone and Finders Keepers.

The Zoo will also donate 2 Zoo day passes with each plush donated.