Upcoming “Teddy Bear Clinic” presents giving opportunity

BY Dave Strang | March 27, 2018
Representatives from the UNMC Nursing Program, CAPstone, Finders Keepers & Riverside Discovery Center display plush animals available now in the Zoo Gift Shop. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

Riverside Discovery Center is partnering up with the UNMC Nursing Program and its students again to bring everyone the Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday April 7th from 10am-2pm.

Children can bring their favorite stuffed animal for a checkup courtesy of the UNMC nursing students as well as other safety organizations, crafts and activities.

For the 2nd year in a row the RDC will also be running a special program to get stuffed animals to those in need.

Plush animals in the Zoo gift shop are available now through the 7th at $5 and all those purchased will be donated to CAPstone and Finders Keepers.

The Zoo will also donate 2 Zoo day passes with each plush donated.

