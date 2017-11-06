Update on detention center remodeling tops busy Commission agenda

The Scotts Bluff County Board this afternoon will get an update on the detention center remodel project from architect Riley-Johnson and Detention Center Director Joe Gaul.

Also on the agenda is consideration of a membership commitment to self-insured medical provider NIRMA and Insurance Committee recommendations for a self-help medical insurance plan.

The Commissioners will also consider a contract with Zuercher Technologies to provide new software that would allow the county’s law enforcement agencies to efficiently share data with each other. Information Systems Director Chance Florke will discuss and consider purchase of moving the board to an electronic agenda and a digital voting system.