Utah family rescued after plane runs out of fuel in Wyoming

BY Associated Press | January 29, 2019
A Utah family, including 2-year-old twins and a 2-week-old infant, are safe and unharmed after their small plane ran out of fuel and landed in a snow-covered field in a remote area of southwest Wyoming.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office says the family was rescued about 8:45 p.m. Monday by helicopter about three hours after the single-engine plane made an emergency landing while flying from Wayne, Nebraska, to Heber, Utah.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t identify the man who piloted the plane or his family, other than to say they were from Heber.

It says the pilot planned to refuel at the Rock Springs airport but a strong headwind caused the plane to use more fuel than expected, forcing it to land undamaged about 3 miles from the airport.

