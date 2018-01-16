class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284352 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Utilities may lower natural gas rates because of tax cut

BY Associated Press | January 16, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Utilities may lower natural gas rates because of tax cut

Natural gas rates in Nebraska may decline this year because of the corporate tax rate cut that Congress approved last year. The Lincoln Journal Star reports Black Hills Energy and Northwestern Energy have both told state regulators that they plan to pass on some of their tax savings to customers.

It’s not clear how soon those new rates could begin showing up in bills.

Black Hills is the largest natural gas provider with about 300,000 customers in the state, including local communities throughout the North Platte Valley and the panhandle.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments