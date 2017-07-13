UW campaign ‘Be the One Be the change’ kicks off

The United Way of Western Nebraska annual campaign kicked off July 12 and this year’s theme is Be the One. Be the Change.

The organization is looking to raise $375,000 by collecting large and small donations.

“Our campaign will be implementing some places where people can donate, by just giving change,” said, Leslie Shaver, campaign co-chair.

The UW of Western Nebraska helps support several agencies through the communities donations. Some of the agencies include CAPstone, Doves, Boy Scouts of America, Longs Peak Council, CAPWN’s Family Stabilization and more.

The agency raised a grand total of $382,216.82 in last year’s campaign, which was distributed to 16 local agencies supported by the United Way.

“We set this year’s goal with a few things in mind,” said Andrew Hunzeker, campaign co-chair. “The biggest thing is the Pacesetter participation, that is without a doubt the biggest driver for our campaigns.”

He added the pacesetters, which are area businesses, have fluctuated with boomers aging out of the system and the ag economy.

“This all relates to where we set the campaign goal for this year,” Hunzeker said.

The Pacesetter award, a traveling award, was also awarded to First State Bank, for going above and beyond with their in-house campaign.

Becca Tompkins, marketing director at First State Bank accepted the award and said it helped to make the giving fun.

“We played games, had jean days, and of course food, everything to make the giving fun for our employees,” she said.

Tompkins is also a special events chair for the UW of Western Nebraska.

The agency’s big annual event the Rubber Duck Dash will be held Saturday, July 29, first place wins a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and ducks are on sale now at TEAM Chevrolet in Scottsbluff.