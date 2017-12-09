UW discusses sexual assault prevention

The University of Wyoming is studying its lighting and

landscaping and considering using a cellphone safety app to help improve safety on campus.

The effort comes after a female was tackled and sexually assaulted by a stranger last month on campus.

UW spokesman Chad Baldwin says the attack was one of at least five reports of sexual assault that the University of Wyoming Police Department has received in 2017.

UW President Laurie Nichols tells the Casper Star-Tribune that the university has done a lot on sexual assault prevention but is doing more in response to the latest concerns from students.

Nichols says the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming has formed a committee to look more closely at campus safety.