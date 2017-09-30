UW Native American Center part of major recruiting effort in Laramie

The University of Wyoming is undertaking several

initiatives aimed at recruiting Native American students and providing for their success.

Friday’s opening of the Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center on the Laramie campus is a part of that effort.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that the center will house several UW organizations, including the American Indian Studies program,

the High Plains American Indian Research Institute and the Native American student organization Keepers of the Fire.

For students, the center will provide everything from tutoring to child care to financial aid services, and serve as a place to study, meet and build community, while also helping students adjust to and thrive in the campus culture.