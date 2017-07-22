UW private donations lower than last year, but still high

Private donations to the University of Wyoming have fallen

significantly from the year before, but officials say giving remains at a high level.

UW received $52.7 million from private donors in fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30. In fiscal year 2016, the university received $63.1 million. UW Foundation CEO Ben Blalock tells the Laramie Boomerang that 2016 was a really strong year that featured $15.5 million raised specifically for the Mick and Susie McMurry High Altitude Performance Center.

Blalock says this past year didn’t really have a specific project to attract big donations. Still, Blalock says collecting more than $50 million in 2017 actually increased UW’s five-year average. 2017’s private fundraising outperformed fiscal years 2015 and 2014.