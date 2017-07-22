class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249395 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | July 22, 2017
UW private donations lower than last year, but still high

Private donations to the University of Wyoming have fallen
significantly from the year before, but officials say giving remains at a high level.

UW received $52.7 million from private donors in fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30. In fiscal year 2016, the university received $63.1 million. UW Foundation CEO Ben Blalock tells the Laramie Boomerang that 2016 was a really strong year that featured $15.5 million raised specifically for the Mick and Susie McMurry High Altitude Performance Center.

Blalock says this past year didn’t really have a specific project to attract big donations. Still, Blalock says collecting more than $50 million in 2017 actually increased UW’s five-year average. 2017’s private fundraising outperformed fiscal years 2015 and 2014.

