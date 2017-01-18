VA Black Hills Healthcare transition to take three years

Officials with the VA’s Black Hills Health Care System indicated at a Tuesday night town hall meeting in Gering it will take three years to complete the transition of the Hot Springs medical facility to a community based outpatient clinic.

The change is part of modifications, most of them unpopular with area veterans, in the way care is being managed at the South Dakota VA facilities. Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm says the emphasis is to have veterans get their specialized care locally from in-network physicians in order to save time and money.

Brehm says veterans will obtain that extra care by working with their general physicians and VA representatives. Brehm says the VA number to gain assistance is 1-866-606-8198 or call his local office if you need help.