VA, Housing Partners of Western Nebraska partner to help homeless Veterans

Housing Partners of Western Nebraska and the VA Black Hills Health Care System have announced the award of $63,000 to provide a permanent home to 20 Veterans and their families who are experiencing homelessness in Western Nebraska.

The supportive housing assistance is provided through the HUD – Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program which combines rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by VA.

Nancy Bentley, CEO, Housing Partners of Western NE, said “We are veryexcited to be working with VA Black Hills and our Veterans. They served our country and now it’s our turn to serve them.”

Decisions are based on a variety of factors, most importantly the duration of homelessness and the need for longer term, more intensive support in obtaining and maintaining permanent housing. Veterans participating in the program rent privately owned housing

and generally contribute no more than 30 percent of their income toward rent.