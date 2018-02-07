Valley Youth Connections to serve as outlet for at risk youth

Twin Cities residents Chris Wilson and Shelley Hall both have unique backgrounds, but both have experience working with at risk teens.

Now, they are combining forces to open up Valley Youth Connections in Scottsbluff on the South Beltline Highway in the old Furniture Tech building.

The goal- to provide a home away from home to kids who are referred by probation and help them grow into better people.

Currently, the massive building is fairly empty. Staff members are hoping community members can donate furniture, books, athletic equipment, and board games to help this new safe haven be ready to go for their opening next month. You can call 633-0110 to coordinate donations.

Wilson caught up with KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy this week, and says they hope to make a difference for the kids they’ll soon be working with: