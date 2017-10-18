VALTS celebrates 600th graduate during Wednesday celebration

It was a milestone day at Valley Alternative Learning and Transitioning School (VALTS), as the program graduates their 600th student.

VALTS helps students earn their diploma in a more flexible learning environment.

Today VALTS celebrated six students during their First Quarter Graduation, pushing VALTS over the 600 graduate mark since the program launched in 1998.

Today’s graduates included William Albaugh, Jason Driscoll, David Misner, Brendon West and Evelyn Wynn from Gering High School, and Emily Chenoweth graduating from Scottsbluff High School.

VALTS Director George Schlothauer says today is a big deal not only for the students graduating, but for the program as a whole.

“It’s great, it’s another opportunity for the kids to finish up,” explains Schlothauer. “Some missed their graduation date, some were a little early- life happens for many them. So there’s different reasons for why they’re here, but took advantage of the opportunity.”

Schlothauer says there are currently about 40 students enrolled in the VALTS program. In its 19 year history has graduated students from Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Bayard, Bridgeport, Kimball, Banner County, Minatare and Hemingford School Districts.