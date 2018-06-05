class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315427 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Valuation change postcards mailed to local property owners

BY Kevin Mooney | June 5, 2018
Scotts Bluff County Assessor Amy Ramos says last week she mailed over 9,000 valuation change postcards to property owners around the county.

Those 9,136 postcards represent a little over forty percent of the 22,000 overall properties in the county.  The changes in residential property was  done because of statutory requirements to assess  everything at a minimum of 92% of their value.

Ramos says the residential changes were generally from three to seven percent, with the highest change to properties in Mitchell based on recent sales.

Ramos says ag land saw very little change except for lower values for the highest irrigated land. Commercial changes were made to assure adjustments made last year are consistent across the board.

Ramos says the number of adjustments being made  is one of the lowest  in recent years, and was the minimum needed  to keep the county in compliance .

Property owners have the month of June to file any protests with the county clerk’s office. Those protests will be heard by the Commissioners in July.

