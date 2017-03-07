class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220417 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Van crashes into Scottsbluff Verizon store; no injuries reported

BY Ryan Murphy | March 7, 2017
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Shortly before 12 p.m. Tuesday, a woman driving a silver minivan crashed into the Scottsbluff Verizon store on Avenue B.

Police have yet to release the driver’s name; but remarkably, nobody was injured as a result of the accident. At least half-a-dozen Verizon employees were in the store at the time of the crash, but they were all fine.

Thousands of shards of glass from the stores glass facade were littered across the store floor, and at least one table display was damaged from the accident.

The driver was assisted by Scottsbluff Police Officers, and she was still visibly shaken up from the accident and was apologizing profusely.

A dollar amount for the damage to the store and its contents are unknown as this time, however the front entrance was completely destroyed. Verizon staff says their store will be closed until further notice.

