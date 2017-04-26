Vertex to ramp up staff after increased workload from Illinois clients

Vertex has gone live this past week with extra work from two Chicago based clients that could result in a tripling of the number of people employed in their call center.

Spokesperson Deb Patterson says the extra business from People’s Gas and Northshore Gas means they have a need for additional employees. Patterson says Vertex is looking to increase their 50 agents in the call center to as many as 160. Patterson says they have also brought in 30 people to work in the back office. She calls the extra workload a “nice addition for us and exciting.”

Patterson says they will be ramping up over the next several months prior to the colder weather season where people will increase their natural gas usage. Pay starts at $11 with medical and 401(K) benefits, with an opportunity to move up and make more money as employees meet their goals.