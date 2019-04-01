Veteran KNEB newsman Kevin Mooney re-retires after one day on the job

It was a brief return to the news booth for longtime KNEB News Director Kevin Mooney.

Just hours after coming out of retirement on April 1, Mooney announced that he was going to re-retire after experiencing a myriad of technical difficulties Monday afternoon.

“I just can’t do this anymore, I’m not good enough, I make mistakes, I’m going back to retirement,” said Mooney as he was walking out of the KNEB Studios late Monday afternoon. “Retirement is where I should be anyway, for crying out loud.”

Following Mooney’s departure, KNEB General Manager Craig Larson said it was all probably for the best.

“Now that he’s gone, good riddance,” said Larson.

He said the cases of Mooney Mugs that have been storage will now probably go to Goodwill now that Mooney won’t be giving them out to News Extra Guests.

“We have no problem getting rid of these,” added Larson. “We’ll just give them to Goodwill and they sell them for a nickel, so it’s probably good that he’s gone.”

Mooney’s last day back on the job, and first day of his re-retirement was Monday, April Fool’s Day.