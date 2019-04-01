Veteran newsman Kevin Mooney returns to KNEB

After four months of retirement, a legendary voice is back in the KNEB News Room.

This morning Kevin Mooney got back on the airwaves, and says he’s missed doing what he was most passionate about.

“I decided to come back simply because I just couldn’t stand being in the news and not being on the air, and being around the KNEB staff,” explains Mooney.

He says retirement has been great, and just recently got back from a jaunt down in Arizona for Rockies Spring Training and a golf trip to Mesquite, Nevada.

KNEB General Manager Craig Larson says he was excited to have the veteran news man come back. He joked that he was also pleased that the extra inventory of ‘Moon Mugs’ given to News Extra guests will be able to used.

Mooney will be working part time, with KNEB News Director Scott Miller handling the majority of the day to day news coverage, with Mooney filling in and handling some of the News Extra programming.