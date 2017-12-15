Vetter Health purchase designed to expand Heritage Estates cottages

Vetter Health Services has purchased property near their Heritage Estates facility in Gering with the intent to expand their independent living offerings.

Jack Vetter told KNEB News he has purchased 29 of the 35 acres at the southeast corner of Five Rocks Road and M Street in Gering from Community Christian School. Vetter says he is looking to expand the independent living cottages they offer.

Vetter says the nursing home and their independent cottages are landlocked so they can’t build any more cottages. The property came up for sale near their property and with a desire to build more cottages, Vetter closed on the deal Friday.

Vetter says any development, possibly something like six cottages initially, would be phased in and nothing would be considered for another year or two.

Community Christian says the remaining six acres they have is a big enough space for “a lovely CCS campus in the future.”