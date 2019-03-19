Vice President views damage with Govs. Ricketts, Reynolds

Governor Pete Ricketts joined Vice President Mike Pence and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to assess flood damage and emergency response efforts Tuesday.

The visit began with a survey of the flooding along the Missouri River followed by visits to hear from impacted families and thank first responders.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been working with local, state, and federal officials to provide assistance to counties impacted by flooding and extreme winter weather and to fully assess the damage of these events.

NEMA has established a hotline for Nebraskans impacted by flooding. Impacted persons with questions should call 402-817-1551. Additional resources can be found by visiting www.nema.nebraska.gov.

Earlier today, Governor Ricketts met with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Regional Director Paul Taylor. During the meeting, Governor Ricketts signed and submitted Nebraska’s expedited request to the federal government for disaster assistance. The request will be now be considered by FEMA’s regional office and headquarters.