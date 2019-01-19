Victim in Chappell stabbing dies, impact on criminal case unclear

KNEB News has learned that the victim in a stabbing in Chappell Jan. 13 has died, however the impact on the charges against his accused attacker are unclear.

Deuel County Attorney Joel Jay confirmed to KNEB News that Robert Mick died Thursday. 49-year-old Susan Glenn, of Chappell, has been charged with first degree assault and use of a weapon during a felony, however Jay says the investigation into the case continues and any changes in the charges against Glenn have yet to be determined.

Court records say a witness who had been outside a trailer home on Dana Avenue talking with the victim last Sunday was on the phone with dispatchers when Glenn came out of the residence, stabbed Mick and fled in her car. The document says Deuel County deputies located her approximately a hour later, and after she returned voluntarily to the Sheriff’s office, investigators say she admitted to the stabbing.