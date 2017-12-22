(Video) Cather and Pound halls at UNL are imploded

Nebraska’s oldest high-rise residence halls were imploded on Friday morning.

Cather and Pound Halls stood out in the Lincoln cityscape since the construction in 1963.

In a matter of seconds, the 13-story towers were demolished in a planned implosion. The implosion was recommended due to the difficulty and extended duration of demolition that would occur with the alternative method of using heavy equipment.

The University of Nebraska – Lincoln budgeted $7.3 million for the demolition of Cather Hall, Pound Hall and the Cather-Pound Dining Center.