class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279977 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

(Video) Cather and Pound halls at UNL are imploded

BY Bryce Doeschot | December 22, 2017
Home News Regional News
(Video) Cather and Pound halls at UNL are imploded

Nebraska’s oldest high-rise residence halls were imploded on Friday morning.

Cather and Pound Halls stood out in the Lincoln cityscape since the  construction in 1963.

In a matter of seconds, the 13-story towers were demolished in a planned implosion.    The implosion was recommended due to the difficulty and extended duration of demolition that would occur with the alternative method of using heavy equipment.

The University of Nebraska – Lincoln budgeted $7.3 million for the demolition of Cather Hall, Pound Hall and the Cather-Pound Dining Center.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments