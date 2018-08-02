(Video) Coach Frost, players prepare for Fall camp

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost spent time answering media questions ahead of his first Fall camp following the return to his alma mater. Multiple players also stopped by the media room to share their thoughts of the upcoming season.

With a healthy roster, a new excitement in the weight room and fan momentum in the air, Frost said the off-season has been going well.

Coach Frost: “We’ve had about as good of off-season as we could of had”

Asked whether the off-season momentum will help carry the team into a successful year, Frost had strong words.

Frost: “It doesn’t really matter until the rubber hits the road and we get tested”

The first-year head coach was jovial with reporters, particularly while being asked about the quarterback race.

Coach Frost – “Have you ever played Monopoly?”



Frost, who led the Huskers to a championship in 1996 said he still thinks about making former Huskers coach Tom Osborn proud.

Frost on Osborn: “It might just be me, but I think he looks happier and healthier the last few months”

Senior offensive lineman Tanner Farmer said he has learned to be a leader in the off-season. He also is setting a high expectation for the team.

Farmer: “I don’t just want to win the B1G Ten championship. I want to win THEE championship”



The Huskers will open the season on September 1st against the Akron Zips.

Watch the full press conference with Coach Frost:

Full press conference with Tanner Farmer(Senior Offensive Lineman) :



Full Press Conference with Freedom Akinmoladun (Defensive Line)