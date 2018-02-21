(Video) Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “FFA Week” in Nebraska

Standing with FFA members and supporters, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring “FFA Week” in Nebraska. The National FFA Organization celebrates FFA Week nationally from February 17-24, 2018.

“FFA is helping raise up the next generation of Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and ag innovators,” said Governor Ricketts. “Through FFA, students across Nebraska receive great agricultural education and training from this historic organization. FFA is developing the fresh thinkers and strong leaders our growing agriculture industry needs to innovate and move it forward in the 21st-century.”

The Nebraska FFA Association was the sixth chartered by the National FFA Organization. Nebraska currently has over 8,500 FFA members in 185 chapters. Throughout the years, state departments have teamed up with Nebraska FFA chapters to promote agricultural education, career readiness, and professional development.

As the FFA continues to expand, leaders at the Nebraska Department of Agriculture say it is important to boost the agricultural economy to provide opportunities for these students.

“We need to make sure it is a profitable industry and do what we can to increase the value of our products here in Nebraska to make it attractive for young people to make it a career,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman.

Even with a struggling agriculture economy, the Nebraska FFA continues to celebrate the next generation of agriculture leaders.

“As we celebrate National FFA Week, it is important to remember that agriculture is the backbone of America,” said Nebraska FFA President Jake Judge. “We will use this week as motivation to continue to be progressive and continue to make all the opportunities we are given, count.”