(Video) Governor Ricketts Goes Horseback to Declare Rodeo Week

Ahead of the 61st Annual University of Nebraska Rodeo, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts took to a horse to proclaim it rodeo week.

Ricketts quoted Ronald Reagan, who said: “I’ve often said there’s nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse.”

After signing the official proclamation, the Governor joined members of the UNL Rodeo team on a ride around the Governor’s residence.

Video: Governor Ricketts Declares it Rodeo Week

The 61st Annual UNL Rodeo, taking place at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend, is expected to bring in roughly 250 competitors from six states.