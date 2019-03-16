(Video) Lancaster Event Center Opens Livestock Flood Shelter

The Lancaster Event Center (LEC) has started to receive requests with the recent flooding in the region for shelter for livestock as other county animal shelters in the region may also have been impacted by the flooding.

After coordinating with the Lancaster County Emergency Management, the State Emergency Management and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture teams, the Lancaster Event Center is opening its doors to livestock owners who have livestock that need shelter through at least the end of March.

Video: Interview with Lancaster Event Center staff members Chas Skillett and Hoyt Kraeger.

The Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds, which is home of one of the largest county fairs in Nebraska (the 10-day Lancaster County Super Fair) has ample capacity on its 160 acres and 400,000 square feet of livestock-friendly buildings to serve as a temporary livestock shelter for the region. In addition to this space, the Lancaster Event Center has the staff and supporting livestock handling equipment such as stalls/pens, small animal cages, bedding, storage to house livestock

both indoors and outdoors as well as outdoor trailer parking space.

Campground space is also available if needed with 30/50 amp electric and on grounds water & dump station. Livestock that can be accommodated include horses inside stalls in the Pavilion 2 stalling barn, cattle, sheep and goat in pens outside (including for cows with calves due to calving season) in pens by owner and indoor small animals can find a home in our Exhibit Hall with cages that can

be set up for poultry, rabbits.

RESERVING SHELTER SPACE FOR LIVESTOCK

To arrange to bring livestock, the Lancaster Event Center encourages impacted livestock owners to call or email before arrival so preparations can be made to: Main Office (M-F, 8-4) at 402-441-6545 and ask for Chas or Amy or send an email if preferred.

If office is closed, please contact: Chas Skillett, Operations Manager at cell call/text 402-432-3255 or email cskillett@LancasterEventCenter.org

Or

Amy Dickerson, Managing Director at cell call/text 402-429-1950 or email adickerson@LancasterEventCenter.org

Or

LEC Manager on 24/7 Call at 402-429-4536 for after hours inquiries (do not text).

DETAILS ON LIVESTOCK SHELTER LOGISTICS

Livestock owners are encouraged to check with their local county emergency management for local livestock shelters which usually include the county fairgrounds and local sale barns.

If no local livestock shelter space is available, Nebraska livestock owners may use space at the LEC on an ability-to-pay basis to cover costs for this service with remaining costs to be supported by

the State of Nebraska emergency declaration. Animal owners are asked to bring any supporting equipment (rakes, wheelbarrows, brooms etc.) they can to maintain cleanliness of their area as well

as feed. Water and bedding are available on site and LEC bedding is actually required to be used due to composting requirements.

Animals should each have identifying name of owner. LEC will have cattle ear tags available. Owners will be asked to leave contact information and to have a plan to take care of their livestock while on LEC grounds.The animal shelter is available until at least the end of March, owners may enquire with LEC Operations Manager Chas Skillett if they believe they will need longer-term shelter.