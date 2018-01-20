(Video) Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, strong winds, difficult travel

A major winter storm is expected to severely hamper travel across most of the High Plains this weekend, with heavy snow and strong winds to create hazardous conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of central and western Nebraska, eastern Wyoming, southern South Dakota, northeastern Colorado, and northwestern Kansas.
Snow will develop throughout the afternoon and evening hours, and will become heavy at times overnight. Total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected across most of the area. Some areas may pick up as much as a foot.
In addition, strong winds will increase Sunday, with winds gusting to 35 MPH, which will create areas of blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard conditions at times.
The cities of Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, and Terrytown have all declared snow emergencies starting this evening.
WATCH: KNEB Weather Analyst Bill Boyer has the latest on the winter storm.
CLOSINGS: Click here for the latest Postponements, Closings & Cancellations – brought to you by Dale’s Tire.
KNEB STORM CENTER: Click here for the latest weather updates