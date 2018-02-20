(Video) Nebraska Farm Bureau designates Fischer a ‘Friend of Agriculture’

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture” by the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s political action committee (NFBF-PAC). Fischer, who is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate, received the designation based on her strong track record of supporting Nebraska’s farm and ranch families, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson.

“Time and again Sen. Fischer has gone to bat for Nebraska’s farm and ranch families, whether it’s involved working legislation in the Senate, or working directly with the administration. We are pleased to once again provide our support and backing to Sen. Fischer as she seeks re-election,” said Nelson.

Fischer says that the endorsement from Nebraska Farm bureau is not only a boost to the campaign, but a welcome tip of the hat from fellow agriculture producers

“To have this honor and support from Nebraska’s largest ag organization is truly helpful,” Fisher said. “But it also means a lot to me, personally, to be able to look at friends and neighbors and know that we worked together to get things done in the United States Senate.”

The Farm Bureau says Fischer has been a strong supporter of agriculture in the U.S. senate. The farm organization pointed to several in the announcement:

Fischer’s efforts to force the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to withdraw or vacate the “Waters of the U.S.” rule.

Fischer’s introduction of the Fair Agricultural Reporting Method Act (FARM Act) to exempt farms and ranches from reporting routine air emissions from farm animals and their manure.

Fischer’s recent appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee

Fischer’s effort to fix federal trucking regulations that create challenges for livestock haulers.

“With fewer and fewer people engaged in the day-to-day production of food, fuel, and fiber, it is critical to have candidates who understand the needs of production agriculture and its role in our overall national security. As a rancher, Sen. Fischer understands those needs well and provides a critical voice for our interests in Washington D.C.,” said Nelson.