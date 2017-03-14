class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221879 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

North Platte Holiday Inn Express fire contained

BY Associated Press | March 14, 2017
North Platte Holiday Inn Express --video posted by John Somers

 

Photo courtesy NTV News — Holiday Inn Express fire North Platte

A fire damaged a North Platte motel that a fire chief
says was unoccupied because of renovations.

Firetrucks were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Holiday Inn Express, and firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the building’s roof as they arrived. No injuries have been reported and Thompson now says the fire has been contained.  North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson says the motel rooms were empty because of the renovations. He says the building sustained significant smoke and water damage.

The fire’s starting point and cause are being investigated.

 

