(Video) Renovated Husker Harvest Days facilities unveiled

In just weeks, thousands of visitors and exhibitors will descend on the Husker Harvest Days grounds . New this year, $7.5 million in renovations to the 41 year-old facility.
Media and local dignitaries received a sneak peak of the upgrades ahead of the 2018 show.
Among the highlights:
- 7,000 + ft of fencing around the facility
- 18,710 ft of storm drainage pipe
- 13,835,200 gallon storm water storage
- 5 + miles of concrete roads
The 2018 Husker Harvest Days will be held Sept. 11-13 near Grand Island, Nebraska.
Photos:
Full Drone Video: