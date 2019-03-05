class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370113 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

(Video) Scott Frost, Nebraska players address the media – Huskers Spring Press Conference

BY Bryce Doeschot | March 5, 2019
Scott Frost at 2019 spring practice press conference.

Nebraska Football head coach Scott Frost and members of the team spent part of their Tuesday answering questions from the Nebraska media.

The Huskers held their first spring practice on Monday morning.   The team will be on display at the upcoming Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 13th.  The scrimmage is sold out for the second straight year as excitement builds for the second-year head coach.

Head Coach Scott Frost

 

 Adrian Martinez, Nebraska Quarterback

Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez takes questions from the media at the spring practice press conference.

Mohamed Barry, Linebacker

 

Lamar Jackson, Nebraska Cornerback

 

Ben Stille, Defensive Line

 

Dicaprio Bootle, Cornerback

 

