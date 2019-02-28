(VIDEO) Senate Passes Resolution Recognizing UNL’s 150th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), who led the resolution, called up the measure on the Senate floor and delivered remarks highlighting the history of UNL. Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) was also a sponsor of the resolution.

Click here to read the full text of the resolution.

Senator Fischer’s floor remarks as prepared for delivery are below.

Madam President, I rise to day because in 1869, 150 years ago, the Nebraska Legislature unanimously passed and our governor signed legislation that established the University of Nebraska.

The Morrill-Land Grant Colleges Act signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862, provided Nebraska with land to establish colleges focused on agriculture and the mechanic arts.

The University opened its doors in our state capital, Lincoln, Nebraska, where we honor President Lincoln’s namesake.

Since then, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) has grown to an enrollment of over 25,000 students, providing over 5,000 new graduates to the workforce each year and over $2 billion in annual economic impact for Nebraska across our 93 counties.

The University holds a special place in my heart. I am a graduate of the University.

Staying true to its roots, UNL remains a national leader in water, agriculture, and rural development research, helping to transform our state, which was once called “the Great American Desert,” into one of the greatest agricultural exporting regions in the world.

On top of equipping Nebraskans with skills to feed the world, the University has emerged as a leading institution for early childhood education and national security and defense research.

The University’s sports teams unite our Nebraska communities and fuel our pride for our great state.

Whether it’s to cheer on our five-time national championship winning football team at Memorial Stadium or at the Devaney Center to support one of our state’s treasures, the five-time national champion women’s volleyball team – Lincoln is filled with a sea of Husker red on game days.

What’s more, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln leads the nation with 333 Academic All-Americans across our Cornhusker sports teams.

The University is also important to the culture of our state, showcasing some of the best of “the Good Life.”

Attractions such as the State Museum – which is the largest natural history museum in Nebraska – or the Larsen Tractor Test and Power Museum, or the East Campus Dairy Store known across our state for its wonderful cheese and ice cream.

The University, like our state, has grown and accomplished much over the last century and a half.

That’s why my colleague from Nebraska and I have introduced a Senate resolution recognizing UNL’s 150th anniversary on February 15, 2019.

This is a formal way for this body to extend our congratulations to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on this special milestone in its history.

I urge my colleagues to support the passage of this resolution.

Because as my colleague and I know so well: there is no place like Nebraska.

Here’s to the next 150 years and beyond for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Thank you, Madam President. I yield the floor.