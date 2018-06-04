(Video) South Korean ag company selects NIC for U.S. headquarters

Sunseo Omega 3, a South Korean agricultural company, has located its U.S. headquarters at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

“NIC is proud to welcome Sunseo Omega 3 to Nebraska,” said Dan Duncan, NIC’s executive director. “This direct foreign investment in the state is a great boost for statewide economic development.”

The company, which manufactures and distributes animal feed, chose to locate in Nebraska because Nebraska beef is the preferred choice in the Korean market.

Watch: Dan Duncan discusses the new partnership in an interview with the Rural Radio Network.

“We are aiming to launch a premium brand that is high in omega-3 content,” said Seungho Shin, chairman of Sunseo Omega 3. “The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has a strong relationship within the business market and builds strong relationships with new entities, increasing our opportunities for success.”

Sunseo Omega 3 selected NIC for its U.S. headquarters because of NIC’s ability to connect the company with University of Nebraska faculty and research facilities.

The company is currently negotiating a research project with University of Nebraska–Lincoln animal science faculty.

Shin believes the project will prove to be a breakthrough achievement and a stepping stone for a brighter, healthier future. Results of the project and Sunseo Omega 3’s products will be beneficial for health as the omega-3 rich products will help with cardiovascular diseases and obesity.

Known as Green Grass Company in South Korea, Sunseo Omega 3’s core competitive advantage is a feed mixture technology that creates a stabilized ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 in livestock. The company currently supplies omega-3 rich feeds to 200,000 hogs and 125,000 dairy cows in South Korea. Their research is focused on the efficacy of feed on livestock and the potential on humans who consume the meat and milk rich in omega-3.

In humans, research shows that a diet with a proper ratio between omega-3 and omega-6 within 1:4 can lower cholesterol, regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Actual intake of omega-3 in adults is often much lower, about half, than the recommended daily amount suggested by health authorities. The intake of omega-6 tends to be excessive, and thus detrimental for health. Livestock fed with Sunseo Omega 3’s 1:3 feed maintain the perfect balance between omega-3 and omega-6, creating a profound impact on quality and taste of livestock.

A large part of NIC’s success in recruiting international companies such as Sunseo Omega 3 results from its relationship with Gilmo Yang, the director of the Foundation of Agri, Tech, Commercialization and Transfer (FACT), based in South Korea.

Duncan noted that the partnership with FACT has been a bridge to multiple partnership opportunities with South Korean companies.

NIC is a campus designed to facilitate new and in-depth partnerships between the university and private-sector businesses. At full build-out, NIC will be a 2.2-million square-foot campus with uniquely designed buildings and amenities that inspire creative activity and engagement, transforming ideas into global innovation. For more information, visit http://www.innovate.unl.edu.