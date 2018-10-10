(Video) Weekly Husker Chat with Sean Callahan – – – Nebraska vs. Northwestern

The Nebraska Football team continues fighting for their first victory in the 2018 season.

“We’ve been really close a bunch of times,” Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost said on Monday.

Penalties continued to derail the team in the match up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Huskers dropped a 41-24 decision at No. 16 Wisconsin on Saturday night.

“If anything, we saw a big picture of what this can be and maybe will be someday,” Sean Callahan said of the loss at Wisconsin.

Video: Jayson Jorgensen talks with Sean Callahan about the loss to Wisconsin and about the upcoming game.

The Huskers, now 0 – 5, will face the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten West matchup on Saturday.

(Video) Scott Frost at the weekly Husker press conference.

Saturday’s game from Northwestern’s Ryan Field will kick off shortly after 11 a.m. CT and can be heard on Rural Radio Network stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.