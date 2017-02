Residents of Broadwater will be without water for the majority of the day.

In a media release, it was announced that the Village will be shutting off water from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to drain the water tower and refill it.

The village is hoping to clean the water system out so they will not continue to have issues. In late November, residents were asked to boil their water until further notice after E. coli bacteria was detected in the village’s water distribution system.