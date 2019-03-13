Village of Morrill loses power as power poles snap due to wind

Electric crews are working to restore at service in the Village of Morrill, as power has been lost to a majority of the community.

Village Board Chair Tony Schuler tells KNEB News two power poles at the intersection of Highway 26 and South Morrill Road were damaged at about 10:45 a.m. and leaning over heavily due to the winds from our winter storm. “We’ve got two power poles along Highway 26 leaning to the south, so we’ve got 26 shut down and diverting traffic,” says Schuler.

Schuler tells us the crews are working on a temporary fix to restore power to those impacted, but with the conditions the estimated time of restoration was a least an hour or two. He says it was possible to hear the wood of the poles cracking from the force of the wind, and icing from the storm was not considered a factor.