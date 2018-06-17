Village of Potter to host a pit-stop for coast-to-coast antique automobile race

110 years ago, the Great Auto Race captivated the world’s audience, as cars circumnavigated the globe.

The race began in New York and ended in Paris, and the winning driver covered three continents, more than 22,000 miles in 169 days.

More than a century later, the race is on again, and features old, antique cars.

When Potter’s Drew Enevoldsen saw that there would be stops in Ogallala and Cheyenne, he reached out to the coordinator to see if there would be interest in stopping in the small, Cheyenne County village.

With its the historic location along the old Lincoln Highway and the small town charm, Enevoldsen pitched them about the things they could do in town for their pit-stop.

Potter is home of the Tin Roof Sundae, so Enevoldsen promised sundaes, duck-pin bowling, and more for the pit-stop.

“They’ve been telling back in 1908 when the towns out west welcomed those racers into their communities, a lot of those communities didn’t have cars so it was cowboys on horseback escorting the cars into town,” explained Enevoldsen.

“And I said, you know what, I got a group of cowboys that started a rodeo group and build an arena in our town… I’ll even have some cowboys come and escort you into town.”

“And he goes, ‘You’re Kidding,’ and I’m like ‘nope,’ and he’s goes, ‘We’ll be there!”

Enevoldsen will be holding a community meeting at the Legion Hall on June 20th to spread the word to the locals about the 2018 New York to Paris race. The plan is to line the streets of Potter with as many antique cars as they can to welcome the racers to town.

The big day will be morning of June 27th, and Enevoldsen says everyone from Cheyenne County and beyond are welcome to come and see some antique cars and be a part of a fun day in Potter.

If you have any questions or would like to bring your own antique or vintage car to help line the streets, you can contact Enevoldsen at 308-207-5908.