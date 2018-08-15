Vintage motorcycles to pack Bluffs parking lot Saturday

Vintage motorcycle enthusiasts will pack the Culver’s and Albertson’s parking lots Saturday for the 5th annual Western Nebraska Vintage Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet.

Jim Neuwirth is a member of the local group which organizes the event, which involves bikes mostly from the 50’s ,60’s and 70’s and people willing to swap or sell bikes and parts.

Neuwirth says the show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and participants can come at 8 a.m., register, and stay as late as they want. Neuwirth says there will be plenty of room for parking, with music and food mixed into the conversation.

Neuwirth says the show will feature a good group of motorcycles from South Dakota and Colorado as well as those in the immediate region.