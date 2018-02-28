class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294028 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | February 28, 2018
Virginia educator approved as new Kimball Superintendent

The Kimball School board has approved a contract for a Virginia woman to be the district’s new superintendent.

Board President Lynn Vogel says Dr. Elizabeth Owens signed the contract and the board approved it Tuesday night. Vogel says Owens  has experience working in small school situations and was “the best fit” among the three finalists who interviewed for the job. .

Also interviewing were Andrew Offner, Principal with Madison, Nebraska Public Schools  and Nick Wemhoff, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Fort Calhoun, Nebraska Public Schools,

Vogel says Dr. Owens will begin her new duties after the end of the school year. Former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Kent Halley is currently serving as the   the interim Superintendent following the resignation of former Superintendent Marshall Lewis November 17th.

