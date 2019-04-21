VisitNebraska.com rebranded to match “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone”

VisitNebraska.com has been given a facelift. With quirky sayings on the homepage such as “We get together. We do stuff. Is it really that surprising?” and a trip ideas section filled with fun itinerary suggestions, the new website more closely matches Nebraska Tourism Commission’s new “honestly, it’s not for everyone” brand strategy.

“Like with the campaign and the 2019 Not-At-All What You Thought State Travel Guide, the website now incorporates the self-deprecating humor of the new campaign. It’s fun, lively, and it includes more content and itineraries to better guide visitors in their travels to Nebraska,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director.

The 2019 Spring/Summer “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” advertising campaign launched in key out-of-state markets on April 1. Website traffic to VisitNebraska.com has been up 50 percent since April 1 in comparison to 2018, with more than 20,000 visitors to the site in two weeks.

The newly designed website highlights things to see and do, places to stay, where to eat and events going on all across the state. Potential visitors can also “plunge into the planning process” and request a 2019 Not-At-All What You Thought State Travel Guide online.