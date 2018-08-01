Visitors impressed at ribbon cutting for YMCA at Regional West

Regional West employees now have a fitness center on or near the campus and YMCA members will now have a 24 hour fitness facility after the ribbon cutting Wednesday of the new YMCA at Regional West, located at 3812 Avenue B.

The new facility was developed by Regional West Foundation and the YMCA to meet the needs of both organizations.

YMCA Director Conrad Bostron says it is a great extension of what they do in the community and ” was really proud of the final product and the partnership with the hospital.” He says the 24 hour access will allow Y members to work out during the hours when the South Beltline facility is closed.

Craig Krentz, Director of Ancillary Services at Regional West was impressed with the use of the space and the accessibility it will provide for staff working early morning or late night shifts. He called it a “win-win for Regional West and the community.”

YMCA at Regional West will be open around the clock for Regional West employees who are YMCA members. Any Y member over age 18 can use also use the facility, except during some hours early morning, at noon and in the early evening reserved for hospital staff. In addition, the new location will be open overnight only to those age 21 and older.