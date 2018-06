A major fire in Alliance early Friday morning has destroyed the Vitalix building on the east edge of town.

Firefighters responded to 2692 County Road 57 after one this morning to a blaze that was fully involved. Control of the fire was obtained around 6:30.

Alliance Police Lt. Jake Henion says nobody was in the building and there were no injuries. The employees produce Vitalix livestock supplements. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.