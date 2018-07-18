Vitalix hits roadblock on reconstructing at former Alliance site

After meeting federal and state resistance to rebuilding on their previous site at the Alliance airport, Vitalix officials are looking at other alternatives for reconstruction.

The Vitalix plant was destroyed last month in a fire and the Alliance council was scheduled to discuss Vitalix purchasing the property they previously leased from the city at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

But City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told KNEB News the FAA and Nebraska Department of Transportation objected to the idea, so no action was taken on the agenda item. Kuckkahn says among the options Vitalix is considering is locating their plant in Scottsbluff and Gering.

Kuckkahn said, “They are taking a careful look at all their options and want to make a good business decision. We certainly respect that and don’t like to see them leave, but at least they would remain in the area. ”

Vitalix had employed 20 employees, sometimes a little more during certain periods in the year.